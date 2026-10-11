Fannin caught one of four targets for four yards in Sunday's 17-12 loss to the Jets.

Fannin was neutralized by New York's defense in rainy conditions at MetLife Stadium. The 2025 third-round pick's sophomore season is off to an inconsistent start, as Fannin has failed to exceed 27 yards on three occasions while recording at least 51 yards on two occasions. He had scored three times during a brief two-game touchdown streak that was snapped in Sunday's dud. Fannin will try to get back on track in Week 6 against the Ravens.