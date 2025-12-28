Fannin (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Though Fannin's status for Week 17 appeared to be in jeopardy after he was added to the Browns' injury report Friday due to a groin issue that resulted in him taking a questionable tag into Sunday, he'll be able to play in the penultimate game of the season and is expected to be a "full go," per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Since Shedeur Sanders took over as the Browns' starting quarterback Week 12, Fannin is averaging 8.4 targets over five games and has strung together a 26-279-3 receiving line to go with four carries for seven yards and another touchdown during that stretch.