Fannin recorded seven receptions on 14 targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 31-1 loss to the Bears. He added one rush for two yards.

Fannin accounted for nearly half of Cleveland's total targets, though his inefficient day reflected that of Shedeur Sanders. He was targeted in all depths of the field, but his deep opportunities were either intercepted or fell incomplete. While his results will likely remain inconsistent, it's clear that Fannin is Sanders' preferred target and that he will remain heavily involved in the offense.