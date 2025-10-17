Browns' Harold Fannin: Team's clear top TE for Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fannin could see additional opportunities Sunday against the Dolphins, as Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that David Njoku (knee) has been ruled out.
Fannin has been productive while splitting targets at tight end with Njoku, as the rookie third-round pick out of Bowling Green has two seven-catch performances among his first six NFL games. Fannin could be even busier in Njoku's absence against a Dolphins defense that's one of six units with more than 400 yards allowed to tight ends this season.
