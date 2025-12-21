Fannin secured four of six targets for 34 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for a one-yard touchdown in the Browns' 23-20 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Fannin continued his stellar rookie season with his fifth and sixth touchdowns of the campaign, including his first rushing score. The talented tight end first struck through the air via a 13-yard grab to open the scoring, and he added his short rush TD late in the third quarter to cap off a 14-play drive. Fannin had been averaging nine targets per game in Shedeur Sanders' first four starts coming into Sunday, and although he fell slightly short of that mark, he still tied for the team lead in that category with Quinshon Judkins (fibula, ankle).