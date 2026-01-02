Fannin (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's season finale against the Bengals, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

With David Njoku (knee/personal) also having been ruled out, Blake Whiteheart and Brenden Bates, along with potentially practice-squad member Sal Cannella, are slated to handle Cleveland's tight end duties Week 18. Fannin thus finishes his impressive rookie campaign with a team-high 72 catches (on 107 targets) for 731 yards and six TDs in 16 regular-season contests. Looking ahead, the 2025 third-rounder is a big part of the Browns' future and thus is in line to maintain fantasy utility next season, regardless of the inevitable personnel changes that are looming for the currently 4-12 team this coming offseason.