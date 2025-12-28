Fannin (groin) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Steelers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Fannin appears to have aggravated the groin injury that caused him to initially be listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional matchup. He ends the day having secured both of his targets for 30 yards and one touchdown. With David Njoku (knee) already ruled out, Blake Whiteheart, Brenden Bates and Sal Cannella will operate as Cleveland's available tight ends for the remainder of Sunday's game.