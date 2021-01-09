Bryant was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
The Browns got back a number of players ahead of their Sunday playoff game against the Steelers including the 2020 fourth-round pick. Bryant has picked up a decent amount of playing time as the No. 2 tight end behind Austin Hooper throughout the season but it hasn't translated into a ton of production. In his lone contest against the Steelers in Week 6, Bryant played just 37 percent of the offensive snaps and caught one of his two targets for 11 yards.
