With the Browns placing David Njoku on injured reserve Monday, Bryant should see an increase in playing time.

Njoku will be out for at least three weeks, which gives Bryant a lot of exposure beginning Week 2 at home against the Bengals on Thursday. The rookie's 31 snaps in a Week 1 loss to the Ravens were second among four tight ends that played. The entire position group combined to play 116 snaps, so the offense is geared to playing multiple tight ends. Austin Hooper, who played 77 percent of the snaps Week 1, could also see an increase.