Bryant will have more competition for playing time, as the Browns anticipate David Njoku (knee) returning Week 5, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Bryant has filled in the last three weeks while Njoku recovered from a sprained MCL. Bryant and Njoku will compete for playing time behind (and along with) primary tight end Austin Hooper in Cleveland's multi-TE attack. It's unknown how the deployment will shake itself out, as the only time all three were active was Week 1 when Njoku left in the third quarter. One thing that became clear during Njoku's absence is that Browns are confident Bryant can handle the workload, so it's not a given the veteran Njoku will step in as the top backup.