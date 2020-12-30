Bryant (reserve/COVID-19) is considered a close contact with someone outside the Browns' organization that tested positive for the virus, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Bryant was placed on the list Tuesday, joining wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge and Donovan Peoples-Jones. All five players are deemed close contacts and will be eligible to play in this week's season finale against Pittsburgh, if they continue to test negative. The wideouts can return as early as Thursday while Saturday is the earliest Bryant can come off the list. The Browns can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Steelers.