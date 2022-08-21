Bryant suited up but did not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Eagles.
Both Bryant and starting tight end David Njoku were stapled to the sidelines for the second preseason game. Each played in last week's opener at Jacksonville -- Bryant had four snaps and Njoku had nine.
