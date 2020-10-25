Bryant is slated to start at tight end for the Browns in Sunday's game against the Bengals, with Austin Hooper (appendix) sidelined, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

While Bryant is in line to get the Week 7 starting nod, David Njoku should also see his share of snaps Sunday, especially in two tight end sets. A possible time-share on that front thus limits the bankable fantasy ceiling of each player, but Bryant is an option for those in need of a replacement for Hooper or as a bye-week plug in.