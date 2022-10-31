Bryant is slated to work as the Browns' top tight end Monday night against the Bengals, with David Njoku (ankle) inactive, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Meanwhile, Pharaoh Brown is in line to serve as the team's No. 2 tight end Monday, with practice squad elevation Miller Forristall also on hand. In Njoku's absence, Bryant - who has caught 14 passes (on 21 targets) for 114 yards in seven games to date -- is in line for an uptick in snaps and targets, making him an option for those looking to replace Njoku in Week 8 fantasy lineups.