Bryant has received practice snaps in place of the injured David Njoku (wrist), Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Njoku is experiencing soreness in the same wrist he injured in 2019 and does not appear to be serious at this time. Bryant has stood out in camp both with his play on the field and with his ability to grasp the offense. "He is a very locked-in young man," head coach Kevin Stefanski told Scott Patsko of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "He is on top of his assignments. He plays with great effort. Very pleased with where he is. He has a ton of work to do. Everything that he is doing is happening for the first time for him, but pleased with his progression." The consensus entering the regular season is that Bryant will sit behind Austin Hooper and Njoku on the depth chart, but the 2020 fourth-round pick out of Florida Atlantic could eventually push for more playing time.