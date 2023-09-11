Bryant caught both of his targets for five yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-3 win over the Bengals in Week 1.

Bryant caught quarterback Deshaun Watson's only touchdown pass, a surprising result given the offseason additions to the wideout corps and the presumed focus on a downfield approach to the passing game. Bryant's 27 offensive snaps were second among Browns' tight ends behind David Njoku's 52 and ahead of Jordan Akins' 23. Speculation during the preseason focused on Akins' history with Watson in Houston, but it was Bryant, in his fourth season with Cleveland, who emerged with more targets and time on the field.