Bryant caught both of his targets for five yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-3 win over the Bengals in Week 1.

Bryant caught quarterback Deshaun Watson's only touchdown pass, a surprising result given the offseason alternations to the team's wideout corps and the intended focus on a downfield approach to the passing game. Bryant's 27 snaps were second among the position group, behind David Njoku's 52 and ahead of Jordan Akins' 23. Speculation during the preseason focused on Akins' history with Watson in Houston, but it was Bryant, in his fourth season with the Browns, that emerged with more targets and time on field behind Njoku.