Bryant did not catch either of two targets in Monday's 26-22 loss to Pittsburgh.

Bryant was involved in the Brown's ominous first play of the game. Quarterback Deshaun Watson's throw was catchable, if slightly off target, but Bryant couldn't secure the ball, which deflected into the hands of Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith who returned it for a touchdown. Bryant (27 snaps) once again had more run than Jordan Akins (nine) and is firmly established as the backup to starter David Njoku. Bryant's been targeted twice in each of the first two games.