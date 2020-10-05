Bryant caught four of four targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 49-38 win over Dallas.

Bryant's usage has increased each game since the season opener, which is partly due to David Njoku's knee injury. It's also due to the maturity be brings to the position -- the Browns trust him to do his job on each play. The rookie has at least one target and catch in all four games. Cleveland's tight ends had their most productive game Week 4, as Bryant and Austin Hooper combined for nine catches on 11 targets for 71 yards and a touchdown. Until Njoku returns, Bryant remains the top backup to Hooper.