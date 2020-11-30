Bryant caught one of two targets for 13 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 27-25 win over Jacksonville.

The good news for Bryant is that he snapped a two-game run without a target, but his fumble on the first play of the second half led to a go-ahead touchdown. The entire tight end group has experienced a drop in targets, coinciding with the return of running back Nick Chubb three weeks ago. Cleveland has a 62-to-38 percent split in run/pass over the last three games, which has resulted in just 13 tight end targets during that span. And nine of those targets belong to starter Austin Hooper. That run/pass mix will likely continue in Week 13 against Tennessee; however, the Titans present a favorable matchup for Bryant, ranking seventh in the NFL with seven touchdowns allowed to opposing tight ends.