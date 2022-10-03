Bryant caught four of six targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to Atlanta in Week 4.
Bryant, who went untargeted Week 3 when he nursed thumb and thigh injuries, was back in the target rotation. His six looks were a season high, and Bryant has 14 targets (three in the red zone) over four games.
More News
-
Browns' Harrison Bryant: Handles regular workload•
-
Browns' Harrison Bryant: Ready to face Steelers•
-
Browns' Harrison Bryant: Limited in practice•
-
Browns' Harrison Bryant: Nursing pair of injuries•
-
Browns' Harrison Bryant: Another four-target game•
-
Browns' Harrison Bryant: Returns to game Sunday•