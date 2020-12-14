Bryant is expected to start at tight end Monday night against the Ravens with Austin Hooper (neck) having been ruled out for Week 14, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Bryant had earned six consecutive starts coming into Week 14, though Hooper's confirmed absence clears the fourth-round rookie for a more vital passing-downs role. The Florida Atlanta product reeled in four passes for 56 yards and two TDs during a Week 7 matchup against the Bengals while Hooper was recuperating from a removed appendix.