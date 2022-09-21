Bryant (thigh, thumb) does not have an injury designation for Thursday's game against Pittsburgh, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Bryant practiced in full Wednesday, setting him up to take on the Steelers without issue. The No. 2 tight end secured three of four targets for 45 yards versus the Jets in Week 2, his second straight four-target contest.
