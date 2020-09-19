Bryant caught one of two targets for 14 yards and played 30 snaps (52 percent) in Thursday's 35-30 win over the Bengals in Week 2.
Bryant played one less snap Thursday than he did Week 1, but the rookie had a greater share of the total, going from 42 to 52 percent. As expected, his usage increased with David Njoku (knee) on injured reserve. Although that was tempered by the increase in snaps for fullback Andy Janovich, who went from nine snaps Week 1 to 22 on Thursday. Bryant has two catches, four targets and 19 yards after two games.
