Bryant was not targeted over 34 offensive snaps in Thursday's 29-17 win over Pittsburgh in Week 3.

Bryant battled thumb and thigh injuries on the short week but managed to play 47% of the offensive snaps, which is his average through three games. Not targeting him may have been part of the plan to limit exposing Bryant to injury. That worked out well for primary tight end David Njoku, who broke out with nine catches (10 targets) for 89 yards and a touchdown.