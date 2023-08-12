Bryant has been held out of recent practices due to a non-football health issue, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.
Bryant, who did not play in Friday's preseason game against Washington, has been running and working with trainers on the side during and after practice. That's a sign that he could be cleared to return this week.
