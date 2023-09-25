Bryant was not targeted and had two carries for four yards in Sunday's 27-3 win over Tennessee in Week 3.

Cleveland's first game without running back Nick Chubb provided rushing opportunities for a unlikely players. Bryant and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin each had turns as a runner. The tight end had one carry for the Browns last year and one in college at Florida Atlantic. Bryant had 25 snaps, once again fitting in between David Njoku (52) and Jordan Akins (25).