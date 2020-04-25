Browns' Harrison Bryant: Lands in Cleveland
The Browns selected Bryant in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 115th overall.
New general manager Kevin Stefanski is known for his love of tight ends, so addressing that position on Day 3 is not a surprise. Bryant was in the running for the top billing at tight end in this class before a disappointing combine dropped his stock. He's undersized at 6-foot-4 and 243 pounds with 4.73 speed, but his production at Florida Atlantic suggests there are some tools to work with. He caught 65 of 100 targets for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019, making him the only tight end in the nation to cross the 1,000-yard mark. Austin Hooper is the clear starter at tight end for the Browns, but the Bryant selection could be a signal toward David Njoku's days being numbered in Cleveland.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Winners & Losers: Ekeler up, Jones down
Some of Round 1's biggest winners saw their fortunes turn Friday, while some players can breathe...
-
NFL Draft: Late-round WR pick tracker
Later-round wide receivers have to fight for playing time, but we'll track every wide receiver...
-
NFL Draft: Late-round RB pick tracker
Later-round running backs typically have a longer path to touches, but we'll track every backfield...
-
Zack Moss to Buffalo
Utah's Zack Moss could take a big bite out of Devin Singletary's Fantasy potential.
-
NFL Draft: TE Pick Analysis
Tight ends often struggle to make a Fantasy impact as rookies. Can the 2020 class break the...
-
Lynn Bowden, Bryan Edwards to Raiders
The Raider went for upside with consecutive picks in the third round, and it gives Derek Carr...