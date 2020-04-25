Browns' Harrison Bryant: Lands in Cleveland

The Browns selected Bryant in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 115th overall.

New general manager Kevin Stefanski is known for his love of tight ends, so addressing that position on Day 3 is not a surprise. Bryant was in the running for the top billing at tight end in this class before a disappointing combine dropped his stock. He's undersized at 6-foot-4 and 243 pounds with 4.73 speed, but his production at Florida Atlantic suggests there are some tools to work with. He caught 65 of 100 targets for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019, making him the only tight end in the nation to cross the 1,000-yard mark. Austin Hooper is the clear starter at tight end for the Browns, but the Bryant selection could be a signal toward David Njoku's days being numbered in Cleveland.