Bryant caught two of two targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Ravens in Week 7.

By the fourth quarter, the Browns were down two tight ends and Bryant was the lone representative at the position. The bye week is not until Week 9, so the tight end room will be sparse to start preparations for Week 8 against the Bengals. Both David Njoku (ankle) and Pharaoh Brown (neck) couldn't finish the loss to Baltimore. Njoku tweeted he'll "be back soon," while Adam Schefter of ESPN reports a source stating the injury "isn't serious." Brown is being evaluated for a concussion, per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. Pending the health status of the injured players, Bryant could take on a larger role next week at home to resurgent Cincinnati.