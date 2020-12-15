Bryant caught three of a season-high six targets for 18 yards in Monday's 47-42 loss to the Ravens.

Bryant and fellow tight end David Njoku picked up more playing time with Austin Hooper (neck) on the shelf. Each played significantly with Bryant's 55 snaps slightly outpacing Njoku's 51. For Bryant, who lost fumbles in the two previous games in which he's had a reception, it was just the second time in the last five weeks he's been targeted. Hooper's neck injury is not considered serious, so he could return for Week 15 on the road against the Giants on Sunday night.