Bryant (hip) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bryant is officially listed as questionable for the contest after he sat out Wednesday's practice due to the hip injury before returning to the field as a limited participant Thursday and Friday. Assuming he's cleared in advance of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, Bryant should step back in as the Browns' No. 2 tight end behind starter David Njoku.