Bryant was spotted warming up as Cleveland's starting tight end ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Though top tight end David Njoku is active for the contest, he and several other Browns starters are expected to be rested for all or most of the Week 18 contest while Cleveland is already locked in as the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs. Given that Njoku wasn't warming up with the first-team offense, he looks like he's being viewed as more of an emergency option Sunday while Bryant and Jordan Akins play nearly all the snaps at tight end. Through 16 games this season, Bryant has recorded 13 catches for 81 yards and three touchdowns on 20 targets.