Bryant (thumb/thigh) is listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
According to Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram, Bryant was spotted riding a stationary bike off to the side during the open portion of Tuesday's session, but the tight end must have fit in some work behind the scenes in order to get bumped up from a non-participant on Monday's report. If Bryant can upgrade to full activity Wednesday, it could be enough for him to approach Thursday's game against the Steelers without an injury designation.
