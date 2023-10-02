Bryant caught his lone target for two yards and had one rushing attempt for two yards in Sunday's 28-3 loss to Baltimore in Week 4.

Bryant played a season-low 12 snaps, fewer than third-string tight end Jordan Akins, but usage patterns were skewed due to the blowout nature of the game. Bryant remains the top backup to starter David Njoku. Interestingly, the Browns dialed up a run for Bryant, the second straight week the tight end has been used a runner since losing Nick Chubb (knee) to a season-ending injury; he had two carries for four yards last week. The Browns are off Week 5.