Bryant caught three of four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 38-15 loss to New England in Week 6.

For the third time this season, Bryant recorded 18 receiving yards in a game, and he has no more than 45. His 19 targets are fourth on team, but he could be threatened by Pharaoh Brown, who was signed two weeks ago. Brown played two snaps in his debut last week and moved up to 19 in his second week, while Bryant dropped to a season-low 25 snaps Sunday. Both are playing second fiddle to David Njoku, who is experiencing a breakout season.