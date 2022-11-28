Bryant caught two of two targets for nine yards in Sunday's 23-17 overtime victory over the Buccaneers.

Bryant's workload picked up while David Njoku missed two games and was slowed in his return last week from an ankle injury, but the starting tight end was back in form Sunday. That resulted in fewer snaps and looks for Bryant, who had 10 targets the last two games. With Deshaun Watson due back from his 11-game suspension next week at Houston, Bryant could see an uptick in production going forward.