Bryant caught two of four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over Carolina in Week 1.

Bryant was on the field for 38 snaps, nearly half that of starter David Njoku (71 snaps, one target), but came away as the target leader at tight end. Cleveland relied heavily on its running back tandem of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt for three-and-a-half quarters until the Panthers made it a closer game and took the lead in the fourth, so pass catchers may not have a big role in game plans designed for Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. If the Browns dominate like they did during the first three-plus quarters, Brissett may fall between 20 and 25 attempts per game.