Bryant did not catch either of two targets in Monday's 26-22 loss to Pittsburgh.

Bryant was involved in the Browns' ominous first play of the game. Quarterback Deshaun Watson's throw was catchable, if slightly off target, but Bryant couldn't secure the ball and it deflected into the hands of Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith, who returned it for a touchdown. Bryant (27 snaps) once again had more run than Jordan Akins (nine) and is firmly established as the backup tight end to starter David Njoku, although Monday's performance could begin to change that. Bryant's been targeted twice in each of the first two games.