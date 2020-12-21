Bryant caught two of two targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Giants.

The tight end position group welcomed back Austin Hooper, who returned from a neck injury that forced him to miss Week 14, and that reduced the targets allotted to Bryant. The rookie, who was the target leader among tight ends last week with six, saw a decrease this week with a returning Hooper. All Cleveland tight ends see potential in Week 15 against the Jets, who rank last in fantasy points allowed to tight ends.