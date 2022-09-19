Bryant is listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report with thumb and thigh injuries, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Bryant is apparently banged up in the aftermath of the Browns' 31-30 loss to the Jets on Sunday, when he turned his four targets into three receptions for 45 yards across 31 snaps on offense. Though starter David Njoku has handily out-snapped him this season, Bryant holds the edge in targets (eight to six) through Cleveland's first two games.