Bryant won't be available for Sunday's game against the Steelers after testing positive for COVID-19, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Cleveland had already moved Bryant to the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday after the tight end was deemed to be a close contact of an infected person or persons. Upon undergoing additional testing while in isolation the past couple of days, Bryant was determined to have contracted the virus. He'll thus remain away from the team for the regular-season finale, though Bryant could have a chance to gain clearance for a potential wild-card playoff game, should the Browns earn a postseason berth. Cleveland will proceed with David Njoku and Stephen Carlson as its depth options at tight end behind Austin Hooper in Week 17.