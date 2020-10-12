Bryant had one target in Sunday's 32-23 win over the Colts.
Bryant's claim as the top backup to starter Austin Hooper came to an end Sunday, as David Njoku returned from a knee injury. While Bryant (29) had more snaps than Njoku (21), his playing time dropped from the 41 snaps he averaged while Njoku was on injured reserved the last three weeks.
