Bryant caught one of two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 38-7 loss to the Steelers.

Bryant remains part of the Browns' three-headed tight end rotation, but Week 6 was the first time he had a lower share of snaps (37 percent) than David Njoku (40 percent). The consensus entering the season was that Njoku would sit second behind starter Austin Hooper, but a knee injury limited him over the first five weeks and raised Bryant's profile. Bryant has just three targets over the last two weeks.