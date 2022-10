Bryant (illness) was a full participant in Friday's practice session and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Bryant was unable to practice Wednesday due to his illness, and he was limited Thursday. However, he won't be forced to miss any game action after logging a full practice session to close out the week. The 2020 fourth-rounder has secured nine of 14 targets for 81 yards to begin the season.