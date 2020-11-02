Bryant reeled in all three of his targets for 25 receiving yards during Sunday's 16-6 loss to the Raiders.

Bryant did finish as the No. 2 leading option among Cleveland pass-catchers Sunday, but unfortunately that performance came on a day in which the Browns mustered only 122 yards through the air with no touchdowns. He also lost a fumble in the first quarter on the Las Vegas side of the field. The fourth-round rookie established a career high with 56 receiving yards last Sunday against the Bengals, notching two touchdowns in a 37-34 win. He was thrust into starting position for a second consecutive game this week as Austin Hooper (appendix) sat out again, but the two-time Pro Bowler will be afforded the Browns' Week 9 bye to rest up from an Oct. 23 appendectomy.