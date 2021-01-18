Bryant had one target in Sunday's 22-17 playoff loss to the Chiefs.
Bryant finishes the season with zero catches and one target in Cleveland's two playoff games. The rookie shared a role with veteran David Njoku all season behind starter Austin Hooper, but Bryant ended up with more targets (38), catches (24), yards (238) and touchdowns (three) than Njoku (29-19-213-2) during the regular season. All three tight ends are expected to return in 2021, so there's not much space of Bryant to grow those numbers.
