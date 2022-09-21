Bryant (thigh/thumb) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against Pittsburgh, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Bryant practiced fully Wednesday, setting him up to play on a short week. The No. 2 tight end has drawn four targets in both of the Browns' first two games of the season.
