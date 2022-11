Bryant caught four of seven targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Bills in Week 11.

Bryant once again led all tight ends in snaps (55, 73 percent), as position leader David Njoku (28, 37 (percent) returned from an ankle injury that cost him two games. Presumably, Njoku was eased into the rotation and could be back to normal for next week's home game against Tampa Bay.