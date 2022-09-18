Bryant (head) returned to Sunday's game against the Jets, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Bryant was ultimately able to make his way back onto the field after he previously exited to be evaluated for a concussion against the Jets. As a result, the 24-year-old should slot back in as the Brown's second option at tight end behind David Njoku.
More News
-
Browns' Harrison Bryant: Exits with possible concussion•
-
Browns' Harrison Bryant: More targets than Njoku•
-
Browns' Harrison Bryant: Grabs two passes•
-
Browns' Harrison Bryant: Doesn't play Sunday•
-
Browns' Harrison Bryant: Strong start to camp•
-
Browns' Harrison Bryant: Promising finish to season•