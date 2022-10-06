Bryant (illness) was able to practice Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Bryant sat out practice Wednesday due to the illness, but he returned in some form Thursday. The Browns have not released their official practice report yet, so it's not clear if he was a limited or full participant. However, either would be a step in the right direction for the third-year tight end. With David Njoku (knee) and recent signee Pharaoh Brown (hip) both questionable for Sunday against the Chargers as well, Bryant could potentially find himself in a significant role, if he plays.